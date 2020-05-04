Newport News Shipbuilding starts new safety measures for employees

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — With 38 Newport News Shipyard employees testing positive for the coronavirus, shipyard leaders are taking a new approach to protect employees.



Starting Monday morning, all Newport News Shipyard employees will have their temperature checked. Shipyard leaders say this is another step to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



Anyone who refuses or has a temperature of more than 100 degrees will not be allowed inside of shipyard. Officials suggest, you arrive early and expect a line. You are expected to wear a mask and stand at a distance while in line.



Also starting Monday, Newport News Shipbuilding President Jennifer Boykin says shipbuilders will switch to two shifts. This will give crews more time to clean high-traffic and high touch-point areas between shifts. That includes door knobs and handrails.



“I feel like we’ve been very proactive, we’ve gotten a lot of support for everything that we’re trying to do from a stand point of minimizing the risk of employees,” explained Boykin.

Boykin has been providing updates daily on the Newport News Shipbuilding website on the number of cases, and individuals that are cleared to return to work.



Boykin also said the new shift system will provide more time to disinfect, while still preparing Navy ships scheduled to deploy. Officials are also making more hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies available.



“That is aimed at really both, keeping the employees safe and accomplishing the mission,” said Boykin. “We’re going to go to two shifts, pretty much equally distributed. So, it will really cut first shift close to in half. Then it gives us three and a half hours in between shifts, just to do deep cleaning. We’ve got local companies that are helping us do that.”



Boykin also says end of shift times are staggered. That way large groups of employees are not rushing to the parking lot at the same time.



