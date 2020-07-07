Newport News Shipbuilding reports record 12 new cases in one day

CVN 79 is under construction in Dry Dock 12 at Newport News Shipbuilding on June 26th 2019. (Kevin Romm/WAVY-TV)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Shipbuilding saw a record daily increase of 12 new cases of COVID-19 Monday as Hampton Roads numbers continue to rise.

With the exception of two non-NNS employees who reported testing positive for COVID-19 Monday, the majority of new cases at the shipyard are all employees, most of which work the first shift.

NNS President Jennifer Boykin relayed the news Tuesday afternoon along with an educational video showing how cases can spread across the shipyard.

The majority of the individuals who have recently tested positive have been off company property for the past week and a half.

Boykin says she anticipates an increase in cases as the state transitions into Phase 3 which was followed by the 4th of July weekend.

On Tuesday, Hampton Roads reported a record 230 cases, its second day over 200 cases in the past four days.

Newport News alone reported 21 new cases.

Hampton Roads is now reporting about 50 more new COVID-19 cases per day on average compared to a week ago, and nearly triple its average of daily cases for most of the pandemic.

