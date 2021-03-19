Newport News Shipbuilding opens vaccines to all employees

CVN 79 is shown under construction in Dry Dock 12 at Newport News Shipbuilding on June 26th 2019. (WAVY photo/Kevin Romm)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — All Newport News Shipbuilding employees can now get vaccines through the shipyard.

On Friday, 10 On Your Side visited the shipyard’s vaccination clinic at the old Apprentice School gym where officials with Newport News Shipbuilding say they were hoping to vaccine around 1,000 employees.

“We’ve done a great job,” said Steve Apostoles, who is the medical director for Newport News Shipbuilding. “Our communications department has done a great job with letting people know why you should get a vaccine. The vast majority of our employees who decided to get the vaccine are excited.”

It’s been over a month since the shipyard started offering vaccines. First, they prioritized first responders and those who are essential personnel who make sure the shipyard stays up and running. Earlier this month, they opened vaccination appointments up for employees 60 and older or those with medical conditions.

Apostoles says at first it was hard to get vaccines but over the last couple of weeks, they’ve received more and more doses.

“First off, we’d like to thank the state for making the vaccination available to us. We feel the best way to beat the virus is to get shots in arms. We’re really thankful we’ve had the opportunity to do that,” he said.

Apostoles says they’re hoping to get 60-70% of their employees vaccinated, which in turn would not only help keep employees safe, but the communities their employees live in.

“Obviously we have about 25,000 employees that live throughout the Hampton Roads area, North Carolina, and some even up into Richmond,” he said. “We feel the more people we can get vaccinated, they go out into their community and are vaccinated. That’s a good message for everyone to have.”

That’s one of the reasons why crane operator Steven Parker is excited to get his vaccine. He says he has older family members he knows would feel comfort knowing he’s getting his shot.

“We come to work every day, so it’s a good opportunity to come and feel safe. We’re going home to our loved ones and not taking anything back to them,” Parker said.

Parker believes he would’ve been able to get the vaccine outside of work, but scheduling the appointment around his schedule would’ve been difficult. He’s grateful Newport News Shipbuilding is offering the vaccine as well as transportation to the site.

“It feels good,” he said about getting the shot. “I guess it’s a long road for the country going back to normal. It’s a good opportunity, a good thing.”

It’s also a step toward normalcy for Morgan Johnson, who is a mechanical engineer. She says she’s been working from home for a year and believes getting the shot will allow her to work out of her office.

“I’m very excited to be in the office more often, if not every day,” she said.

Unlike Parker, Johnson believes it would’ve taken her longer to get the vaccine outside of work.

“I figured if I wasn’t able to get it here quickly, it was going to be a couple of months before I got it elsewhere,” she said.

Shipyard officials say the clinic is open Monday through Friday and they’ll continue to offer the vaccine as long as there’s demand.