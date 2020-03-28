Newport News Shipbuilding offers flexible work options and guidance to employees

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Shipbuilding released in a statement on Saturday that it is providing additional support and guidance to concerned employees and those needing flexible work arrangments during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company set up a workspace evaluation process and a hotline for NNS employees to discuss concerns and work options.

The temporary evaluation process and hotline comes shortly after the shipyard reported its fourth confirmed coronavirus case.

Officials said in a news release that “NNS Trades Business Office has created a temporary process for our hourly workforce to have work environments evaluated based on COVID-19-related concerns, to share other related concerns, and to review options for flexible work arrangements.”

The company also said that it is doing this to “provide work schedule options to help our employees make decisions that are in the best interest of their specific needs.”

Details and information on the process can be found online.

Newport News Shipbuilding recently held a conference addressing employee concerns and providing coronavirus updates.

