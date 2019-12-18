Newport News Shipbuilding launches USS John F. Kennedy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The USS John. F. Kennedy, the U.S. Navy’s newest nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, has been launched into the James River.

The ship was launched Monday at Newport News Shipbuilding.

It was guided down the river with the help of six tugboats for about a mile, from its building place of Dry Dock 12 to the shipyard’s Pier 3. The ship’s move downriver is about three months ahead of schedule, the shipyard said in a news release.

“This move is significant in that it represents a shift in focus from erecting the ship in dock to final completion and outfitting at the pier,” said Mike Butler, program director for the USS Kennedy. “It is also a testament to the amazing teamwork I see every day between Newport News Shipbuilding and the Navy as we work together to build Kennedy with valuable first-of-class lessons from the Ford.”

This phase of construction at Pier 3 is expected to take about two and a half years. Crews will construct habitability spaces, such as berthing and mess areas. Testing will also begin on the distributive, mechanical and combat systems, such as catapults and radar arrays.

The John. F. Kennedy will be delivered to the Navy in 2022.

The ship was christened Dec. 7 at the shipyard. The former president’s daughter — also the ship’s sponsor — Caroline Kennedy attended and ceremoniously broke a bottle on the ship.