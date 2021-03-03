Newport News Shipbuilding launches new Montana submarine into James River

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Shipbuilding launched the new Virginia-class Montana submarine into the James River Wednesday.

“For our shipbuilders, launching Montana signifies five years of hard work, commitment, and dedicated service,” said Jason Ward, Newport News’ vice president of Virginia-class submarine construction.

The nuclear-powered fast attack submarine, SSN 794 was christened on September 12, 2020, in Newport News. Officials say it’s about 92% complete with construction and testing expected to be complete later this year when the sub is accepted by the Navy and commissioned into the fleet.

“We look forward to executing our waterborne test program, and working toward sea trials, and delivering the submarine to the Navy later this year,” Ward continued.

The 7,800-ton submarine was transferred from a construction facility in October, where it has been floating in dry dock. The sub was recently submerged and moved by tugboats to the shipyard’s submarine pier for final outfitting, testing, and crew certification.

Officials say that through the teaming agreement with General Dynamics Electric Boat, nearly 10,000 shipbuilders, as well as suppliers from all 50 states, have participated in Montana’s construction since the work began in 2015.