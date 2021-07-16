Newport News Shipbuilding kicks off 20th annual Norfolk Latino Music & Food Festival

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Shipbuilding invites you to come celebrate the 20th Annual Norfolk Latino Music & Food Festival.



Saturday, July 24 will be an evening filled with live music, dance lessons and performances, cuisines, and more.



The festival will be held at Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront from 5-10 p.m.



The event is free and open to the public.

Here’s what you can expect to see:

MUSIC:

DJ Mangu (La Selecta Radio DJ) – 5:30pm & 7:30pm

Kadencia Orquestra (Bomba, Plena & Salsa; Richmond, VA) – 6:30pm

Pablo Antonio y La Firma (Salsa, Merengue & Cumbia; Washington, D.C.) – 8:30pm

FOOD:

Encanto Latin Cuisine (Empanadas, arroz con gandules, pernil, flan & more!)

Jessy’s Taqueria (Tacos, elote, guacamole, horchata & more!)

Latin 2 Soul (Quesadillas, tacos, nachos & more!)

Plaza Del Sol (Street tacos, elote & more!)

So Frito (Street tacos & more!)

Latino Festival Bar (Margaritas, sangria & more!)

Ben & Jerry’s (Ice cream)

Hawaiian Sno (Shaved ice)

Pennsylvania Dutch (Funnel cakes, popcorn cotton candy & more!)

ENTERTAINMENT & RETAIL:

Libra Dance (Dance lessons & performances)

Mambo Room (Dance lessons & performances)

Arts & Crafts (Flag-making, face painting, soccer, dominoes & more!)

Commercial Del Norte (Bracelets, necklaces, jerseys, hats & more!)

The Baby Alpaca (Ponchos, shawls, scarves, cups & more!)

For more information and FAQs, please go to bit.ly/NFKLatino21 or Festevents.org.