Newport News Shipbuilding hosts virtual recruitment forum

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — While the coronavirus may be impacting many in-person activities these days, it’s not stopping Newport News Shipbuilding’s hiring efforts.
The shipyard is hosting a virtual recruitment forum on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m.
Job seekers can join to learn more about career opportunities at the shipyard, speak with company recruiters and ask questions about the application process.
The event is organized by Virginia Career Works – Greater Peninsula.
Get tickets for the virtual forum here.
Latest Posts:
- Second stimulus checks: Why $1,200 payments aren’t expected in August
- 20-year-old man charged with shooting at vehicles, house in Newport News
- Local family gets creative for CHKD’s LemonAid Stand virtual fundraiser
- President Trump, Ivanka made donations to Harris’s campaign in 2014
- College football chaos: Who is playing and who has canceled?