Newport News Shipbuilding hosts virtual recruitment forum

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — While the coronavirus may be impacting many in-person activities these days, it’s not stopping Newport News Shipbuilding’s hiring efforts.

The shipyard is hosting a virtual recruitment forum on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m.

Job seekers can join to learn more about career opportunities at the shipyard, speak with company recruiters and ask questions about the application process.

The event is organized by Virginia Career Works – Greater Peninsula.

Get tickets for the virtual forum here.

Latest Posts: