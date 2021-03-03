Newport News Shipbuilding hosts groundbreaking for 19th home in Habitat for Humanity project

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Shipbuilding hosted a groundbreaking for the 19th Habitat for Humanity Build Project on Monday.

The private gathering from the new home was attended by its future homeowners Mickieia Hunter and her two children. Also present were Stephen Abbitt, president of the board for Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg; and Xavier Beale, Newport News Shipbuilding vice president of trades.

Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg is a non-profit organization that serves residents in much of the Peninsula.

The three-bedroom, 1,200-square-foot home will be built in the city’s Southeast community on land donated by the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

Hunter’s father was a former worker at the shipyard and recently retired. The family said the new home is considered as “fate” following the shipyard’s partnership in the project.