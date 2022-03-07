Newport News Shipbuilding hosting monthly virtual hiring events, offering up to $5K sign-on bonuses

Mar 20, 2013 – Shipbuilders work night shift on Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) shortly after the mast is added to the island. Photo by John Whalen

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Shipbuilding is hosting monthly virtual hiring events and is looking to hire 6,000 shipbuilders.

The facility is looking to fill in trade and salary positions including electricians, insulators, machinists, painters, pipefitters, sheet metal workers, welders and more.

Applicants are eligible to receive up to $5,000 in sign-on bonuses and up to $5,000 for relocation.

The Newport News Shipbuilding will be hosting a monthly virtual hiring event every fourth Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The hiring events are open for all trainees, entry-level, and experienced applicants.

To register for the virtual events, CLICK HERE.

The company currently offers a starting pay of $19 per hour weekly, paid time-off and holidays, medical benefits, 401k company match and more.

Apply for the Newport News Shipbuilding HERE. Job seekers must apply by March 31 to be eligible for bonuses.