NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Shipbuilding is hosting an upcoming hiring event to fill in several entry-level engineer positions.

The hiring event is set for February 14 for new engineers who have graduated in December 2022 or May/June 2023. The deadline to apply is February 2.

Officials say the event is for entry-level engineering opportunities in NNS’s Nuclear Propulsion (NPD) division.

Applicants can look forward to competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, paid time off and holidays, $5,000 for relocation, tuition reimbursement for graduate school, and more.