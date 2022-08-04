The virtual recruitment will take place Aug. 11, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries, is looking to hire hundreds of fitters, welders and more through their virtual hiring event.

The statewide virtual recruitment will take place Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Positions available include:

Blasters

Deck Electricians

Fitters

Insulators

Machinists

Marine Painters

Pipe Fitters

Riggers

Sheet Metal Workers

Welders

$500-$5,000 sign-on and relocation bonuses are available for trainee, entry-level and experienced trades.

Newport News Shipbuilding works with U.S. Navy aircraft carriers and is also one of two providers of U.S. Navy submarines.

Registration for the event and position details can be found, here.

View more jobs at WAVY.com/jobs.