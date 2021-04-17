Newport News Shipbuilding holds ceremony for 154 apprentice school graduates

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Shipbuilding held graduation exercises Saturday morning for 154 graduates.

The ceremony was held at 10 a.m. in the southeast parking lot of the Hampton Roads Convention Center. The event had to be held outdoors due to ongoing COVID-19 protocols.

The apprentice school accepts about 225 apprentices per year. Newport News Shipbuilding apprentice school offers four to eight-year, tuition-free apprenticeships in 19 trades and eight optional advanced programs.

Apprentices work a 40-hour week and are paid for all work, including time spent in academic classes.

