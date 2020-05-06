Newport News Shipbuilding gives option for COVID-19 unpaid leave of absence

CVN 79 is under construction in Dry Dock 12 at Newport News Shipbuilding on June 26th 2019. (Kevin Romm/WAVY-TV)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — As liberal leave nears a close, Newport News Shipbuilding President Jennifer Boykin says the shipyard is going to start allowing workers to take unpaid leave if they don’t want to work during the coronavirus.

“To continue providing flexibility, we are offering a COVID-19 Unpaid Leave of Absence, which allows you to take unpaid time off with the peace of mind of knowing you still have a job when you return,” Boykin wrote in a shipyard update Tuesday.

Liberal leave offered by the shipyard will be ending May 18.

Workers must submit a request for unpaid leave before May 18.

More information about how the unpaid leave of absence works can be found on the shipyard website.

As of May 5, the shipyard has reported 40 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 involving shipyard workers. Of those, 19 individuals have been medically cleared to return to work.

