Newport News Shipbuilding employee vaccine deadline extended to Jan. 4

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Shipbuilding, one of the largest employers in Hampton Roads, has extended its COVID-19 vaccine deadline to January 4, 2022.

The shipyard previously announced that all of its roughly 25,000 workers will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8 as a “condition of continued employment.” However, the deadline was extended in line with the extension provided by the federal government.

In a memo to employees, Huntington Ingalls President and CEO Mike Petters said,

If you’re among the roughly 75% of HII employees who are already fully or partially vaccinated against COVID-19, thank you. As vaccinations have gone up, case rates have dropped, and the worst outcomes of infection have dropped dramatically. You are safer and so are your families, teams and communities. It is the right thing to do.

He also encouraged employees who are not vaccinated and do not have an exemption, to not delay their vaccination.

Updated guidance from the White House released Sept. 24 says the mandates apply for contractors “except in limited circumstances where an employee is legally entitled to an accommodation.” Contractor employees working on a covered contract from home are also required to comply with the vaccination requirement.

Previously, the shipyard had been encouraging employees to get vaccinated and offering vaccine clinics on-site. They’re even raffling off “thank you bonuses” to fully vaccinated employees.