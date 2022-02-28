Newport News Shipbuilding drops mask requirement for employees

In this aerial photograph, the aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) sits at Pier 3 at Newport News Shipbuilding division. The ship is approximately 76 percent complete and is progressing through final outfitting and testing. (Photo courtesy: Matt Hildreth, Huntington Ingalls Industries)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Newport News Shipbuilding announced Monday that vaccinated and unvaccinated workers would not need to wear masks on shipyard property.

The shipyard will still require masks without exception at the clinic. The U.S. Navy also still requires masks to be worn on commissioned Navy ships.

The new mask policy change goes into effect Tuesday, March 1.

Masks can still be worn by workers if they’re more comfortable.

Teams can also host in-person meetings as long as capacity guidelines are followed.

The shipyard will still track positive COVID-19 cases and the percentage of vaccinated employees.

The shipyard wrote Monday: “We recognize that cases are low and policies are therefore relaxing. Despite these changes, COVID-19 is still a threat to the shipyard and our community. If we should see an increase in cases or a shift in our community transmission level, our policies will be assessed and revised as necessary.”

On Friday, the CDC said areas that have low to medium threats to hospitals — which is based on hospital data and not only positive tests — can ditch the masks. That puts about 70% of the country in the clear to drop masks in most situations.

Those who have COVID-19 symptoms or a positive test should still wear a mask.

Click here to read Newport News Shipbuilding’s latest memo to staff.