Newport News Shipbuilding daily coronavirus update: 6 cases as of Wednesday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Shipbuilding announced on Wednesday that it will release a daily list of reported shipyard coronavirus cases.

The list is broken up by employees at each NNS yard location and employees working onboard the U.S. Navy ships currently in the yard. It is expected to be updated daily before noon.

Reported cases by location:

South Yard: 0

Mid Yard: 2

North Yard: 0

Off-Yard Offices: 4

USS George Washington (CVN 73): 0

USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79): 0

“Each new entry will include as much information as possible according to employee confidentiality laws and will indicate when it was posted or updated. Confidentiality laws prohibit us from disclosing the identities of any individuals,” according to NNS officials. “Any individual who has tested positive will be quarantined, and anyone believed to be at risk for exposure will be contacted and asked to self-quarantine.”

