Newport News Shipbuilding bans e-cigarettes, vaping devices on company property

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Shipbuilding officials are banning electronic cigarettes and other vaping devices on company property.

Officials told 10 On Your Side the ban began on Monday, October 7. They say the new policy is the result of the increased volume of vaping both inside and outside the shipyard heightening the awareness of fire prevention in and around critical infrastructure and equipment.

The decision, officials said, also aligns with their Navy customer that instituted the same policy prohibiting vaping devices and e-cigarettes on their ships.

Newport News Shipbuilding also recognized the impact the new policy will have on their employees who use these products, therefore the company offered several no cost and low-cost tobacco cessation programs to help employees stop smoking.