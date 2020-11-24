Newport News Shipbuilding awarded $2.2B contract to help build first Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines

CVN 79 is shown under construction in Dry Dock 12 at Newport News Shipbuilding on June 26th 2019. (WAVY photo/Kevin Romm)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Shipbuilding has been granted a $2.2-billion contract modification to help build the U.S. Navy’s first Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines.

Huntington Ingalls Industries announced the contract modification with General Dynamics Electric Boat on Monday.

The contract includes continued design support efforts, as well as the construction and delivery of six module sections for each of the two Columbia-class submarines.

Newport News Shipbuilding will deliver the modules to General Dynamics Electric Boat in Connecticut for final assembly starting in November 2022. The final module delivery will be in January 2028.

“We are pleased to be a crucial design and manufacturing contributor to the Columbia-class program,” said Charles Southall, Newport News’ vice president of Columbia-class Submarine Construction. “This contract continues NNS’ longstanding and strong commitment to the Navy’s undersea enterprise through the design and construction of major modules and assemblies necessary to achieve program objectives.”

Newport News first began construction activities on the lead ballistic missile submarine through a contract with General Dynamics Electric Boat in May 2019.

The Columbia-class subs will replace the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines.

The first ship is scheduled for delivery to the Navy in 2027.