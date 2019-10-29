Newport News shelter offers free rabies vaccine to dogs, cats at clinic

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter will partner with the Virginia Department of Health next month to offer free rabies shots to animals living on the Peninsula.

Area residents can bring their cats and dogs to the shelter, at 5843 Jefferson Avenue, from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 9 to receive the free vaccine, the city wrote in a news release.

“The best way to protect your pets and your family from the rabies virus is to have your dogs and cats vaccinated,” said Wayne Gilbert, superintendent of animal services for Newport News. “While the majority of rabies cases occur in wildlife, pets can acquire the disease from wildlife and potentially transmit it to humans. We strongly encourage everyone to vaccinate their pets against rabies.”

Dogs and cats brought to the shelter for the vaccine clinic need to be on a leash or in an animal carrier. They also must be 12 weeks or older.

Owners should bring proof of their animals’ current rabies vaccination if they are getting a three-year booster; otherwise, pets will receive the one-year vaccination.

The clinic will also provide owners with information on how to prepare their animals for disasters and other emergencies.

Newport News residents can purchase their 2020 animals licenses at the clinic, as well.