NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Newport News is set to host Backyard Bash on June 4 at Superblock Park.

The free event will begin at 4 p.m. with a Club WAKA cornhole tournament, interactive yard games, a 360-degree photo booth, inflatable obstacle courses for adults and kids, children’s activities, live music, 9-hole putt putt course, mechanical bull rides, parkour course, food truck rally, and adult beverages.

Live musical performances will begin at 5 p.m.

The bash is open to the public. Event parking will be located at Newport News City Hall with free shuttle service to and from Superblock Park from 3:30-8:30 p.m. Guests can bring their own lawn chairs as well as blankets. Pets are not permitted.

For more information, contact Newport News Parks, Recreation & Tourism at 757-926-1400 or visit nnparksandrec.org.