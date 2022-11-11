NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Newport News is seeking an artist to create a large-scale mural on a building at the corner of 32nd Street and Washinton Avenue in the Yard District.

“The proposed mural will highlight the City of Newport News’ vibrant community, innovative science and technology resources, and rich cultural history,” said the city on Facebook. “The project will help achieve the goal of broadening viewers’ perspectives of public art and public spaces within the City.

The City of Newport News has arranged a pre-proposal visit to the mural site on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 10 a.m.

The deadline for artist submissions will be Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 5 p.m. Interested applicants can apply here.