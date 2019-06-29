Newport News Police searching for missing 26-year-old woman

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police is asking the public if they’ve seen 26-year-old Chennell Joyner.

Chennell was last seen around 9 o’clock Saturday morning in the area of Edwright Lane heading southbound on Jefferson Avenue.

Chenell is 5’4” and weighs approximately 290 pounds and was last seen wearing a pink and white floral shirt with black pants and a black handbag.

Police say she might be in danger due to a disability.

If you have any information regarding her disappearance, please call NNPD at (757) 247-2500.

UPDATE: At approximately 2:20 p.m., Chennell has been found safely.