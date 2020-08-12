Newport News Schools launches school supply donation drive

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Public Schools announced on Wednesday that they have launched a donation school supply drive for students for the upcoming school year.

School officials said as parents and students transition to beginning the school year virtually, they wanted to find ways to help.

They say parents can purchase a supply kit for students at primary, upper elementary or secondary level online through their partnership with Kits for Kids, with kits starting off at $12. The Kits will be shipped to Newport News Public Schools and provided to students.

Also now through August 26, you can drop off supplies at the drop off spots at NNPS Administration Building on Warwick Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays or at the Piggly Wiggly at 3101 Jefferson Avenue.