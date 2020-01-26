Newport News schools host science, engineering and technology fair

NEWPORT NEWS, Va (WAVY) – Students in Newport News got the chance to show off their science skills on Saturday, as part of the 39th all-city science, engineering, and technology fair.

The students presented the results of their scientific investigations at Heritage High School.

The fair’s judges were volunteers with expertise in engineering, medicine, mathematics, IT and the sciences.

Projects competing in this event were top contenders in their individual schools’ science fairs.

The projects explored a wide variety of research questions, drawn from more than a dozen areas of study and included the following answers to:

· What’s the best way to purify water?

· What’s the strongest design for a bridge?

· What’s the most effective way to kill harmful bacteria?

· What is glitter’s influence on the durability of nail polish?

By creating these presentations students were able to sharpen their skills in visual and oral communication as well as prepare for the professional world in STEM careers and beyond.

The winners will get to present their work at the 69th Tidewater Science and Engineering Fair at Old Dominion University on March 14.

