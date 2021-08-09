Newport News schools asks for community input on how to spend over $82M in COVID-19 relief funds

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — COVID-19 relief money from the American Rescue Plan is making its way into our communities.

In Newport News, the public school system has announced they will receive more than $82 million in federal relief over the next three years.

Newport News Public School officials are in the process of deciding how to spend it.

At least 20% of the money must be used to address learning loss. The school division is also considering using some funds to improve ventilation systems in the schools.

“Possibly eight facilities that will be supported with some type of HVAC system or ventilation upgrade,” said Superintendent of Newport News Public Schools Dr. George Parker.

Parker says they’re also looking into using a portion to attract more staff.

“Such as a teacher residency program that will allow us to bring in new teachers,” said Parker.

As school officials work to create a plan on how to use the funds, they’re looking for the community’s input.

You can add your 2 cents through a survey they’ve posted online.

Parker says they hope to have their budget plan sent out by the end of the week.

“It’s important we understand this is one time money, so if we’re making commitments, we can’t commit these funds to long term contracts. The funding must be spent by September 2024,” explained Parker.

The deadline to submit it is August 11 at 5 p.m.