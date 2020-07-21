Newport News schools: 100% in-person instruction not feasible for the fall

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News school officials have laid out some options for what returning to school in the fall could look like during the coronavirus pandemic.

But returning to 100-percent in-person instruction this fall is not feasible at this time, they said.

The Newport News School Board met Monday evening to go over its options for the upcoming semester. The presentation included an overview of the plan including health and safety measures, instructional options, schedules and family choice.

There are three options for parents and staff to choose from in a new survey, which will go out this week.

One of the proposed plans for reopening schools is a hybrid learning schedule where students would be in school two days a week and at home three days. Students would be split into two groups and alternate days they’re in school, learning from home. Wednesday is a day for independent learning and when schools would be cleaned.

Another option would be to be 100-percent virtual for the first nine weeks of school, through Nov. 2. After that, students may be required to physically report to school.

The third option would be virtual instruction for all students, with the exception of some in-person instruction for some special populations such as special education, English language learners and early childhood students.

As far as operations and safety, parents will need to take their child’s temperature and screen for any COVID-19 symptoms before sending them to school. Staff will also need to self-screen. Face coverings will be included on the student material list for the fall.

Other mitigation strategies include education students and families on how to stop the spread of COVID-19, limiting students’ movement in school, securing common areas like water fountains so they can’t be used, closing other communal areas, and more.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this developing story. WAVY’s Geena Arevalo has the full story on FOX 43 at 10 p.m. and WAVY News 10 at 11 p.m.

Latest Posts: