Newport News School Board votes to move forward with renaming some schools

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News school officials have decided to pursue renaming some city schools.

The Newport News School Board on Tuesday night voted 5-1 — with one member abstaining — to move forward with the school renaming process.

The school board could take potential action on renaming the schools in March 2021, according to a potential timeline for the process.

The district is mostly focusing on renaming Horace Epes Elementary, R. O. Nelson Elementary, Lee Hall Elementary and J.M. Dozier Middle School.

Here's a look at the possible school renaming timeline.

Epes Elementary, Nelson Elementary and Dozier Middle school are named after former Newport News educators. Lee Hall is named after Lee Hall mansion.

Horace Epes was a pioneer educator and the first principal of Newport News High School. Epes also served in the Confederate army.

Robert Oliver Nelson was a former Newport News schools superintendent. John Marshall Dozier Jr. was a former Newport News School Board member. School officials say both Nelson and Dozier opted against admitting Black students at an elementary school since there was no federal court order to do so, thus prolonging segregation.

Finally, Lee Hall mansion was used as a headquarters for Confederate generals. It was owned by Richard Lee, an affluent farmer who also owned slaves.

Changing the names of some area schools has been encouraged by the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

In July, the SCLC called on NNPS to change the name of Horace Epes Elementary.

“We are reminded of the many who opposed our efforts in 2016 for the removal of the names of Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Confederate General Robert E. Lee from the public school buildings in the City of Hampton,” the SCLC wrote in a July email.

The SCLC has also called on Hampton City Schools to change the Confederate name of John B. Cary Elementary school.

