Newport News School Board unanimously approves to rename four schools

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News School Board unanimously approved the renaming of four schools at their meeting on Tuesday night.

The Board voted on the following proposals from Superintendent Dr. George Parker, III:

Epes Elementary School to be renamed Stoney Run Elementary School

Lee Hall Elementary School to be renamed Katherine Johnson Elementary School

Nelson Elementary School to be renamed Knollwood Meadows Elementary School

Dozier Middle School to be renamed Ella Fitzgerald Middle School

The community was asked to submit new names to a Diversity and Inclusion Task Force that was assigned to the renaming process. The Task Force submitted their top three recommendations to the Superintendent who presented his recommendations Tuesday night.

Stoney Run and Knollwood Meadows are named after the communities that they are located in, while the other two are named after influential women in the community.

Katherine Johnson Elementary School is named after the African American mathematician who was known for her work with NASA. Her calculations of orbital mechanics were critical in the launch of the first U.S. crewed spaceflights. She worked at NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton for 33 years.

Ella Fitzgerald Middle School, meanwhile, is named after the 13 time Grammy wining jazz singer from Newport News. She sold over 40 million albums and was recognized with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.