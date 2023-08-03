NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News School Board is expected to appoint its next superintendent Thursday after a months long search.

At a special meeting called for 5:30 p.m., the board is expected to name the district’s next leader following a closed session. The 5:30 p.m. meeting is open to the public, but the school board will not be taking public comment.

Until then, little is known about who may get the job. Under Virginia Law, public bodies are allowed to negotiate with prospective appointees in private.

This also means salary and severance information won’t be public until after the next superintendent’s contract is executed.

The severance payment of the district’s former leader, Dr. George Parker III, sparked criticism as he was owed more than $500,000.

The next superintendent will be charged with moving the district forward following the shooting of a teacher at Richneck Elementary that made national headlines.

Parker was terminated by a 5-1 vote back on Jan. 25 with a majority of school board members saying the “decision is based on the future trajectory and needs of our school division.”

Since then, Dr. Michele Mitchell, a nearly 30-year NNPS veteran who serves as the executive director of student advancement, has served as “acting superintendent.”

The board held multiple public hearings to hear what the community wants in a district leader, they also sent out surveys.

Board chair person Lisa Surles-Law told 10 On Your Side back in June that the board is meeting with the Virginia School Boards Association to go over candidates, but wouldn’t say how many candidates there were.

10 On Your Side will have the results of tonight’s meeting on WAVY News 10 as soon as it’s announced.