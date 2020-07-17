Newport News School Board to hold virtual meeting to present draft ‘Return to School Plan’

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Public Schools will be holding a virtual meeting during which, a draft of the Return to School Plan will be presented.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Monday, July 20, and can be watched live on NNPS-TV (Cox Channel 47 in Newport News, Verizon Fios Channel 17), nnpstv.com, ROKU, and Apple TV.

The posted agenda lists Dr. Joanne Jones, executive director of Curriculum & Development, as the presenter.

The presentation will provide an overview of the NNPS Return to Learn Re-Opening Plan. It will include options for families, stakeholder input, an overview of the instructional plan, schedules, and safety guidelines.

The community can submit comments by 4:30 p.m. on Monday via email to the School Board Clerk, on the website, or by leaving a voicemail at 757-283-7784. Comments have to be submitted before the designated time for inclusion in the official meeting record.

All meetings of the School Board are open to the public.

