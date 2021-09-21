Newport News School Board to hold special meeting in October on security after Heritage High shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News School Board will hold a special meeting in October to discuss security measures after two students were shot at Heritage High School.

Two 17-year-old students were shot on Monday while on campus at Heritage High School. A boy was shot in the side of the face, and a girl was shot in the leg. Newport News Police Department Chief Steve Drew said the injuries are non life-threatening.

The alleged shooter is also a Heritage High School student. He was arrested off campus and police retrieved a gun. Police haven’t released the motivation behind the shooting, but Drew confirmed that the victims knew the shooter and the crime wasn’t random.

The NNPD hasn’t released the identity of the alleged shooter to the public. Newport News School Board Chairman Douglas Brown said that the NNPD hasn’t released the student’s name to elected officials, either.

Brown told 10 On Your Side that the school board will hold a special meeting on Oct. 5 to discuss the Heritage High School shooting and security at all Newport News Schools. Brown said school board members will “take a general and broad view of all of our schools to see what we can do to improve school security.”

Brown said that the school board is open to revisions to its security measures, including the increased use of metal detectors, and said the topic is also likely to come up at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Metal detectors are not used regularly at Newport News schools, although the division owns the devices. Metal detectors are primarily used during state-mandated drills or when requested by police, Brown said.

Currently, Newport News schools conduct random searches. All students are subject to random searches to ensure, in part, that they are not being conducted discriminatorily.

“The message to the community is that all security measures are utilized. They’re utilized right now on a random basis,” Brown said.

School staff also conduct parking lot searches and, in some cases, mandatory searches. A mandatory search will happen, for example, when a student leaves campus and wants to return on the same day.

Newport News schools are also equipped with security guards and school resource officers: