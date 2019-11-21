Newport News School Board seeks to fill vacant seat

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News School Board has an upcoming vacancy and is seeking applicants for the position.

The school board is looking for an interim member from the Central District to serve through June 30, Newport News Public Schools announced in a news release.

Applications must be completed by 4:30 p.m. Dec. 6.

The position is that of Shelly Simonds, who was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates Nov. 5.

Simonds served on the school board since 2012.

Residents can apply online at www.nnschools.org.

Applications are also available at the School Administration Building, 12465 Warwick Boulevard.