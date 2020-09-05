Newport News School Board public hearing set to discuss possible renaming of schools

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News School Board will be holding a public hearing to consider renaming several schools in the district that do not reflect the “values of inclusion and diversity.”

The hearing is set for Tuesday, September 8, at 6:30 p.m. in the Administration Building auditorium, 12465 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News. The school board is seeking public comment on the matter.

Four school names were identified for consideration and placed in the first tier:

  • J.M. Dozier Middle School
  • Horace H. Epes Elementary School
  • Lee Hall Elementary School
  • R.O. Nelson Elementary School

Six school names were placed in tier 2 and 3 and will be considered in the future:

  • B.C. Charles Elementary School
  • Denbigh Early Childhood Center
  • Denbigh High School
  • Richneck Elementary School
  • Joseph H. Saunders Elementary School
  • Richard T. Yates Elementary Schools

Citizens may attend the public hearing and submit comments via the website, or by leaving a voicemail at 757-283-7784 by 6 p.m. on September 8.

