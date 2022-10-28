NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – School board member Marvin Harris is facing several misdemeanor charges, including stalking and destruction of property, that were filed last week by City Council member Sharon Scott.

According to police, Scott filed charges against Harris last week including stalking with reasonable fear of death or assault, a misdemeanor. He also faces charges of causing intentional damage, trespassing, entering a property to cause damage, and altering or erasing computer information.

Marvin Harris ( Photo Courtesy: Newport News Police Department)

Harris was elected to the Newport News School Board in 2016. Scott says the two dated for a few years until about 2014.

10 On Your Side contacted Harris Friday following his arraignment. Harris called the charges

“trumped up and false,” and would comment no further, referring us to his attorney who has not responded to our request for comment.

10 On Your Side also spoke with Scott who says Harris was violent during their relationship, but she never filed a police report back then. She says she regrets that now.

According to Scott, Harris still had a key to her home until she recently changed the locks. She told police that Harris recently got into her home and used a knife to vandalize her interior walls, personal belongings, front door and her vehicle that’s parked outside.

Scott says she believes Harris also tampered with the router that controls her home surveillance system.

Scott says she took out a protective order last week, renewed it through early November, and now plans to renew it for another two years.

Harris will have a preliminary hearing on the five misdemeanor charges on December 20.