NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — More answers are coming for families at Richneck Elementary School Tuesday.

The Newport News School Board is set to meet Tuesday evening to discuss the latest updates on Richneck as the school remains closed following the shooting earlier this month.

Nearly two weeks ago, police say a 6-year old student shot Newport News first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner. The school has not been open since the shooting.

Zwerner’s twin sister set up a GoFundMe account to help with her recovery. Zwerner has now been hailed as a hero by Newport News police after officials say she made sure her students were out of the classroom even after suffering a gunshot wound.

On Tuesday, NNPS Superintendent George Parker, III, promised communication and transparency following the shooting.

“While my immediate focus will remain with Ms. Zwerner, the staff and the families of Richneck Elementary students, I want all staff to be well informed not only on our efforts to keep you safe, but also how you can assist with safety efforts at your schools.”

Dr. Parker stated that they have listened to teachers and staff regarding the challenges of student behavior.

“We listened and we continue to work to improve current systems and processes to help better manage extreme behaviors that adversely affect the culture and climate in schools,” said Dr. Parker.

During a recent survey, which garnered over 1,100 responses from the NNPS community, 60% of respondents stated that building administrators address negative student behaviors; while 69% believed that school administrators work to maintain a safe learning environment.

Based on the responses from the survey, Dr. Parker said that they have implemented several changes to address school safety including:

Increase in SRO (School Resource Officer) coverage and the allocation for high school security officers was increased to six (6) security officers

Increased random searches (a minimum of 3 random buses and a minimum of 5 random classrooms per week) in middle and high schools

Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) training was scheduled at the beginning of the school year for all NNPS schools

training was scheduled at the beginning of the school year for all NNPS schools

Having additional licensed mental health professionals

Hiring six behavior coaches assist teachers in the classroom to address unwanted student behaviors and develop classroom plans to improve student behavior

Implementing new procedures such as a required Student Behavior Contract on the first incident of an act of physical aggression

In addition to the changes, Dr. Parker said that they are also considering new actions to address student behavior including:

Expanding the daily use of metal detection

Scheduling division-wide school safety stand down to allow for teachers and school administrators to collaborate and discuss building safety

Additional opportunities for behavioral training

Community members hoping to give feedback can provide their input HERE.

Those seeking additional assistance or support can also call the helpline at (757) 788-0635 or can contact Dr. Parker directly at askthesupt@nn.k12.va.us.