NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News School Board is hosting a press conference Thursday afternoon, just days after a six-year-old student shot his first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School.

The press conference is set for 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Almost a week has passed since the accused six-year-old suspect shot his teacher, Abby Zwerner, inside a classroom at Richneck. Zwerner is currently recovering from the bullet that went through her hand and into her chest as she shield herself from the gunfire.

Zwerner’s twin sister set up a GoFundMe account to help with her recovery. Zwerner has now been hailed as a hero by Newport News police after officials say she made sure her students were out of the classroom even after suffering a gunshot wound.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said the gun used in the shooting was legally purchased in York County by the child’s mother, however, it’s unclear how the six-year-old got hold of the gun. Drew says only one round was fired, but multiple rounds were inside the gun’s magazine.

The child’s mother has not been charged related to the incident at this time.

School Superintendent Dr. George Parker III said the elementary school will be closed the week of January 9-13.

An NNPS Crisis Team helpline is set up for people to call. The number for the helpline is 757-788-0635 and it is open 24 hours.

Families are invited to participate in a virtual Town Hall on Thursday, January 12, at 6:30 p.m.