Newport News School Board approves calendar adjustments

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Like many school divisions in Hampton Roads, Newport News Public Schools is adjusting its calendar to give teachers more time to plan.

The Newport News School Board met for a special meeting Tuesday and approved the new calendar proposed by the superintendent.

The calendar gives additional time for teacher planning and development. It also includes wellness days for students.

Changes include:

Monday, November 22, and Tuesday, November 23, 2021, are now designated as “wellness day holidays” for all students and staff.

Wednesday, November 24 is a holiday for all 12-month staff.

Schools will be closed for students and staff Monday, November 22, through Friday, November 26, 2021.

Thursday, February 3, and Friday, February 4, will be “mid-term intervention days” for students who need more help in school.

January 14 and April 1 will be independent/virtual learning days for all students. These days will be professional development and planning days for teachers.

March 16 and April 20 will be half days for students. Those days include in-person instruction in the morning and independent learning in the afternoon. Teachers will have professional development time in the afternoon.

Newport News Public Schools will continue to meet or exceed the required hours for instruction mandated by the Virginia Department of Education, the division wrote in a news release Tuesday.

Several other divisions have changed their calendars to give teachers some breathing room during a time of burnout and challenging teaching conditions.

Isle of Wight schools this week approved a $1,000 stipend for teachers and changed its calendar.