Newport News School Board approves $330.2 million budget

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – During its meeting on Tuesday, the Newport News School Board approved a $330.2 million operating budget for the 2020-2021 school year.

School officials say the budget represents a 5.4% increase over the current year’s spending plan.

The funding for the budget is based on the General Assembly’s budget and an increase of $2.5 million from the City of Newport News.

Money for the operating budget is generated from four sources:

$211.8 million in state aid for public education

$113.4 million from the City of Newport News

$3.1 million in federal funding

$1.9 million in other revenue

The proposed budget continues funding for all current initiatives and departments and is aligned with the school division’s goals.

Funding to support student learning, and address some technology upgrades and building maintenance will be included in the budget.

The school board’s approved budget also focuses on staffing needs in five areas to include:

English as a Second Language (ESL)

school counseling

mental health

school security

technology support

The School Board’s approved budget will be submitted to the Newport News City Council by April 1.

For a full list of highlights included in the operating budget visit the website for Newport News Public Schools.