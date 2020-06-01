Newport News religious and city leaders hold community rally as protests continue in Hampton Roads

NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) — Local pastors are issuing a call to action as protests continue in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The coalition of religious leaders from across Hampton Roads say now is not the time for silence.

Religious and city leaders gathered at the Zion Baptist Church on Sunday.

LIVE BLOG: VB Oceanfront cleans up after mostly peaceful protests turn violent; VB police use tear gas on crowd

In more of a discussion fashion than a march, they came together to share what was on their mind today. For the past several days the country has seen protests and riots and thousands of people calling for change.

Sunday that was the same message, except leaders wanted the community to hear how things can change. Police Chief Steve Drew was in attendance and expressed sorrow about the events that happened with George Floyd and those that continue to happen across the country.

He then spoke specifically about how he handles his department and hiring the right kind of people, in hopes of creating a better environment for the citizens of Newport News.

.@NewportNewsPD Chief Steve Drew speaks to the community. “I not any other Chief will stand before you and tell you something like that will never happen. I wish I could” – “We swear an oath before God to serve and protect our communities” @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/6ypykffAS9 — Tamara Scott (@TamaraScottWAVY) May 31, 2020

“It’s my hope that I bring the right officers in and ask the right questions, not just what’s your background but how do you feel about people how do you feel about community, how do you feel about youth? How do we make change?” Drew said.

Drew said he hopes with the changes he makes it can answer the questions people have and become leaders for other departments in the country.

Click here for more local and national coverage on the George Floyd protests.