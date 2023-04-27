NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Newport News along with the Newport News Green Foundation have just received a $125,000 grant from the American Beverage Foundation for a Healthy America (ABFHA) and the African American Mayors Association (AAMA).

The money will go towards the Sarfan Food Forest in the city’s Southeast community. Donated by the Sarfan Family, the space is intended to address food scarcity in the area while promoting the environmental benefits of productive green space, according to officials.

The forest will feature more than 75 different species of fruit-bearing trees. Plans also include an outdoor classroom, community farm stand, plants for an indigenous garden and pollinator meadow, recreational areas, and more. Sarfan Forest is currently under development and is projected to become the third-largest food forest in the nation.

“Thank you to the American Beverage Foundation for a Healthy America and the African American Mayors Association for investing in Newport News and helping bring the Sarfan Food Forest to life,” said Mayor Phillip D. Jones. “The poverty rate in the Southeast Community is 54%, a staggering statistic we are striving to address through initiatives like the Sarfan Food Forest. I commend ABFHA and AAMA for their commitment to cities across the nation and supporting the health of our residents.”

Newport News is one of four cities with African American mayors to receive grants to advance essential programs that improve community health, increase access to basic nutritional needs, and offer educational components that help market the program to residents.

To find out more information, make sure to check out Newport News Green Foundation’s official website.