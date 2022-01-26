Newport News purchases James City County property to preserve Diascund Reservoir and watershed

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News City Council has approved the purchase of more than 19 acres near the Diascund Reservoir in James City County.

Newport News already owns some property at the Diascund Reservoir and Diascund Park Boat Ramp. The new property, which is adjacent to what the city now owns, will be purchased for $399,000 from current owners Marion H. Stewart, Jr. and Bettie S. Kienast.

This purchase will be made in an effort to “protect and preserve the Diascund Reservoir and watershed.”

The city manager is now authorized to execute any and all agreements, deeds, permits, or other documents necessary to effectuate the purchase and complete the transaction, provided that all such documents shall be reviewed and approved by the city attorney before execution.

City Council approved a resolution authorizing the purchase on Jan. 25.

Diascund Reservoir is a 1,110-acre public drinking water supply situated along the New Kent County-James City County line. It’s open to the public for general public boating access and fishing, but rules and regulations have been established by Newport News Waterworks.