Newport News Public Schools will host online job fair

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Public Schools will host an online job fair for prospective employees during the 2020-2021 school year.
The school system says teachers, current and prospective support employees are invited to apply online from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 26.
NNPS is seeking to hire teachers for the following categories:
- elementary
- special education
- English
- math
- science
- social studies
- career and technical education
- Spanish
- French
- English as a Second Language (ESL)
- school librarians
Teacher candidates should complete an online application as soon as possible.
NNPS is also looking for support staff candidates to include:
- substitute teacher candidates
- nurses
- electricians
- HVAC mechanics
- painters
- bus drivers
- bus assistants
- food service employees
- custodians
Interested candidates for the school system may register online for the job fair and find more information on their website.