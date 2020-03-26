Newport News Public Schools will host online job fair

FILE – A woman holds a cellphone in front of a laptop computer.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Public Schools will host an online job fair for prospective employees during the 2020-2021 school year.

The school system says teachers, current and prospective support employees are invited to apply online from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 26.

NNPS is seeking to hire teachers for the following categories:

elementary

special education

English

math

science

social studies

career and technical education

Spanish

French

English as a Second Language (ESL)

school librarians

Teacher candidates should complete an online application as soon as possible.

NNPS is also looking for support staff candidates to include:

substitute teacher candidates

nurses

electricians

HVAC mechanics

painters

bus drivers

bus assistants

food service employees

custodians

Interested candidates for the school system may register online for the job fair and find more information on their website.