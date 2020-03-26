Live Now
Newport News Public Schools will host online job fair

Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Public Schools will host an online job fair for prospective employees during the 2020-2021 school year.

The school system says teachers, current and prospective support employees are invited to apply online from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 26.

NNPS is seeking to hire teachers for the following categories:

  • elementary
  • special education
  • English
  • math
  • science
  • social studies
  • career and technical education
  • Spanish
  • French
  • English as a Second Language (ESL)
  • school librarians

Teacher candidates should complete an online application as soon as possible.

NNPS is also looking for support staff candidates to include:

  • substitute teacher candidates
  • nurses
  • electricians
  • HVAC mechanics
  • painters
  • bus drivers
  • bus assistants
  • food service employees
  • custodians

Interested candidates for the school system may register online for the job fair and find more information on their website.

