Newport News Public Schools seeking public input on funds usage

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Public Schools is asking for the public’s input on how to use incoming funds to best meet students’ academic, social, emotional and mental health needs.

The district is set to receive $82,142,456 in federal relief over the next three years, as part of the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary Relief Fund (ARP/ESSER III).

Newport News Public Schools will receive over $82 million in federal relief over the next 3 years to help safely reopen & address the impacts of COVID-19. Your input is needed as NNPS develops a plan on how to use these funds. Provide your input. https://t.co/xN8R9X7Pd8 pic.twitter.com/NxAN9PL3nA — City of Newport News (@CityofNN) August 8, 2021

Officials say at least 20% of the funds must be used to address learning loss. The district is also considering using ESSER III funds to improve ventilation systems in schools as a way to help curb the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases.

The district is asking the public to submit their feedback by 5 p.m. on August 11.