Newport News Public Schools seeking public input on funds usage

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Public Schools is asking for the public’s input on how to use incoming funds to best meet students’ academic, social, emotional and mental health needs.
The district is set to receive $82,142,456 in federal relief over the next three years, as part of the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary Relief Fund (ARP/ESSER III).
Officials say at least 20% of the funds must be used to address learning loss. The district is also considering using ESSER III funds to improve ventilation systems in schools as a way to help curb the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases.
For a comprehensive view of how the funds can be used, click here.
The district is asking the public to submit their feedback by 5 p.m. on August 11.
