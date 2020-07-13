Newport News Public Schools announces updates for summer ‘meals-to-go’ program

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Public Schools announced on Sunday that it will continue the meals-to-go service throughout the summer at 23 locations in the city.

Beginning Monday, July 13, the Todd Stadium and Courthouse Way Community Center serving locations will close. In addition, serving times will change for two locations:

Meals at Kate’s Trace apartment community will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., and

Meals at James River Flats apartment community will be served from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

All other locations will serve lunch and a breakfast snack from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Please note that on Thursdays, students will receive two lunches and two breakfast snacks.

Meals are available for all NNPS students.

Meals-to-Go Services

Meals-to-go are available at the following school locations on the respective days and times listed.

Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

An Achievable Dream Academy, 726 16th Street

Discovery STEM Academy, 1712 Chestnut Avenue

Epes Elementary School, 855 Lucas Creek Road

Heritage High School, 5800 Marshall Avenue

McIntosh Elementary School, 185 Richneck Road

Newsome Park Elementary School, 4200 Marshall Avenue

Palmer Elementary School, 100 Palmer Lane

Warwick High School, 51 Copeland Lane

Mobile meals-to-go: Look for the yellow NNPS school bus

Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Courthouse Way Community, Corner of Old Courthouse Way and Circuit Lane

Tillerson Community, Corner of Tillerson Drive and Alan Drive

Peninsula Boys and Girls Club, 429 Thorncliff Drive

Lee’s Mill Community, Corner of Lee’s Mill Drive and Charles Street

J. Clyde Area/Midtown (near Rite Aid), Forrest Drive and Woods Drive

Aqueduct Community, Corner of Colony Road and Aqueduct Drive

South Morrison Family Learning Center, 746 Adams Drive

Boys and Girls Club – Tyler Avenue, 95 North Tyler Avenue

Hogan Drive/City Center Area, Commercial Place behind WaWa

Circle Mobile Home Park, Front of Rental Office at 6029 Jefferson Avenue

Doris Miller Community Center, 2814 Wickham Avenue

Marshall Courts Recreation Center, 3301 Marshall Avenue

Ivy Baptist Church, 50 Maple Avenue

Kate’s Trace Apartment community, 600 Kate’s Trace Circle near the cul-de-sac (11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. starting July 13)

James River Flats apartment community, 400 Shelter Circle near the rental office (12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. starting July 13)

Grab-and-go dinners from the Boys and Girls Club

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula are providing grab and go dinners for pick up each weekday, 3:00-4:00 p.m., at select BGCVP locations. Download Grab and Go Dinner locations.

A list of menu items, allergy information, and dietary needs forms can be found here.

Latest News