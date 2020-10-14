Newport News Public Schools postpones plans to return to in-person learning, extends planning phase

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Public Schools officials have decided to postpone a transition to a hybrid, in-person instructional schedule.

Superintendent George Parker III relayed the news Tuesday evening in a letter stating that school administrators are extending the planning phase to the end of the first quarter.

“While progress has been made thus far, our most recent input from key stakeholders has led to a decision that we simply need more time to plan for the safe arrival of students,” says Parker.

On October 6, the Newport News School Board initially approved a phased timeline to return some students to in-person instruction.

The proposed plan was to first bring students who would benefit the most: special needs, Level 1 English Language Learners and early childhood students.

Parker assures the community that school officials will complete the necessary planning during the month of November.

Although a return to in-person learning is postponed, Parker says parents and guardians should be assured that the completion of the Parent Intent Form will not be put to waste. Teacher and student schedules will not be impacted by the form submissions.

“By providing this information, my staff will be better positioned to communicate the necessary details associated with any opportunities for in-person instruction this school year.”

Additional communication will be provided this week to the parents of self-contained special education students and Level 1 English Language Learners.

