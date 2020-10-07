Newport News Public Schools planning for in-person instruction, asks families for input

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News is planning for students’ return to in-person instruction through a phase-in approach.

The approach will bring students back to school in smaller groups by program and grade level following the hybrid learning model with students attending school on their assigned two days each week.

The three days that students are not in school, they will continue their learning by logging into Canvas on their Chromebook or computer for guided and independent assignments. In most cases, students will work independently; however, some students may receive personalized instruction in small groups.

The Intent Form for families is now live in ParentVUE.

Administrators are asking families to complete the Intent Form to let them know if the families want their children to receive in-person instruction at school, whether their children will need bus transportation, and other important information.

The intent form will open on Monday and close on Friday, October 16, at 11:59 p.m.; however, an early response is appreciated.

Parents and guardians without access to ParentVUE should contact their child’s school to create an account and complete the Intent Form.

