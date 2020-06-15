Newport News Public Schools plan modified graduation ceremonies

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Public Schools will be celebrating the Class of 2020 by hosting modified commencement ceremonies beginning Monday, June 15, through Friday, June 19, at Todd Stadium.

School officials say more than 1,700 graduates will walk across a stage and receive their diplomas.

Each high school will hold a graduate processional at the date and time below:

Achievable Dream High School: Friday, June 19 beginning at 10 a.m.

Friday, June 19 beginning at 10 a.m. Denbigh High School: Thursday, June 18 beginning at 10 a.m.

Thursday, June 18 beginning at 10 a.m. Heritage High School: Friday, June 19 beginning at 12 p.m.

Friday, June 19 beginning at 12 p.m. Menchville High School: Monday, June 15 beginning at 10 a.m.

Monday, June 15 beginning at 10 a.m. Warwick High School: Tuesday, June 16 beginning at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, June 16 beginning at 10 a.m. Woodside High School: Wednesday, June 17 beginning at 10 a.m.

The ceremony will be rescheduled to the week of June 22 in the event of rain.

Graduates and families are to arrive together in one vehicle at the graduate’s assigned arrival time to ensure social distancing and gathering protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Graduation ceremony staff will be there to direct drivers to check-in. When directed, all occupants of the vehicle, including the graduate, will exit the vehicle and enter the processional lineup.

As the graduate’s name is announced, the graduate will cross the stage, and pick up his/her diploma prior to rejoining their family and proceeding out of the stadium.

NNPS said administrators considered the best options for the senior class while remaining compliant with the Governor’s orders and CDC guidelines.

The school system said they remain committed to providing a memorable occasion for our graduates and their families.

For more information on the ceremony process, click here.

