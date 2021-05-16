Newport News Public Schools looking for male mentors

FILE – In this Dec. 3, 2020, file photo, students wearing face masks work on computers at Tibbals Elementary School in Murphy, Texas. A new poll from The University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that most parents fear that their children are falling behind in school while at home during the pandemic (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Public Schools is partnering with the local communities to expand its mentorship program by hiring 100 male mentors in 100 days.

The mentors, part of the RISE Male Empowerment Network, work with male students to help them with their academics, character development, college and career exploration, among other things. The goal is to expand mentoring opportunities in Newport News to at least one mentor per student.

Candidates must be over the age of 21 and pass a background check. Mentors, if selected, will receive comprehensive training.

Interested applicants can apply here.