Newport News Public Schools launches COVID-19 dashboard, 16 total coronavirus cases among staff reported

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Public Schools (NNPS) is the latest local school district to launch a COVID-19 dashboard The site lists confirmed positive coronavirus cases by location and date dating back to start of the new school year in September.

As of Nov. 17, it shows 16 staff positive COVID-19 tests, and no student cases.

Here is the breakdown of locations and the date of the most recent reported case there:

Operations (SCOT) – 5 staff positive cases (most recent case reported 10/23)

Marshall ELC – 1 staff positive case (reported 9/8)

Charles Elementary – 1 staff positive case (reported 9/16)

Discovery Stem – 1 staff positive case (reported 10/22)

Dutrow Elementary – 1 staff positive case (reported 9/11)

Greenwood Elementary – 1 staff positive case (reported 9/6)

Nelson Elementary – 1 staff positive case (reported 11/5)

Richneck Elementary – 1 staff positive case (reported 11/5)

Saunders Elementary – 2 staff positive cases (most recent case reported 9/28)

Heritage High – 1 staff positive case (reported 10/26)

Woodside High – 1 staff positive case (reported 10/27)

It is not surprising that there are no student cases.

On Oct. 13, the Superintendent postponed the timeline for returning students to in-person instruction.

There has been no update on the Return to Learn Plan timeline since then. The superintendent said he expected to complete the necessary planning during the month of November.

The Newport News School Board is meeting Tuesday, Nov. 17 and the agenda mentions the board will receive an update on the current plan.

The new dashboard provides health metrics from the Virginia Department of Health.

NNPS is basing its timeline on the “status of COVID-19 community transmission, positivity rates within Newport News Public Schools and the school division’s ability to provide in-person instruction and other activities.”

If at any point the community health data enters the highest risk category, NNPS says it will delay any increased in-person instruction.

Virginia Beach Public Schools announced on Monday, Nov. 16 it was switching back to exclusive virtual learning at least through the Thanksgiving holiday after that community entered the highest risk zone.

